Social distancing and mental capacity "This guidance note provides an overview of the framework within which decisions need to be taken in England relating to social distancing and self-isolation in the context of those with impaired decision-making capacity, including about considerations of deprivation of liberty."


Title: Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity

Author: Davies, Sian🔍 · Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Butler, Victoria🔍 · Scott, Katie🔍 · Allen, Neil🔍

Publication: 39 Essex Chambers🔍

Date: 6/10/20🔍

