|Abstract="The Court of Protection team have been asked to advise on a number of occasions since 17 March 2020 as to the legal position where a person (“P”) lives in the community and declines to practice social distancing in circumstances where P does not (or may not) have capacity to make decisions about social contact in the circumstances of COVID-19. Clearly the consequences of P going into the community, as she ordinarily would, are (a) that she is at risk of contracting COVID-19, (b) that she may infect others, if she has the virus, and (c) that she may be in breach of the new police powers which have come into effect." [response guidance note-19social distancing and mental capacity39 Essex Chambers]
Latest revision as of 20:33, 7 October 2020
Social distancing and mental capacity "The Court of Protection team have been asked to advise on a number of occasions since 17 March 2020 as to the legal position where a person (“P”) lives in the community and declines to practice social distancing in circumstances where P does not (or may not) have capacity to make decisions about social contact in the circumstances of COVID-19. Clearly the consequences of P going into the community, as she ordinarily would, are (a) that she is at risk of contracting COVID-19, (b) that she may infect others, if she has the virus, and (c) that she may be in breach of the new police powers which have come into effect." Superseded by Sian Davies et al, 'Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity' (39 Essex Chambers, 6/10/20).
Download: URL†
Type: Document🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity
Author: Davies, Sian🔍 · Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Butler, Victoria🔍 · Scott, Katie🔍
Publication: 39 Essex Chambers🔍
Date: 31/3/20🔍
