Difference between revisions of "Sian Davies et al, 'Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity' (39 Essex Chambers, 31/3/20)"
Latest revision as of 20:00, 2 April 2020
Social distancing and mental capacity "The Court of Protection team have been asked to advise on a number of occasions since 17 March 2020 as to the legal position where a person (“P”) lives in the community and declines to practice social distancing in circumstances where P does not (or may not) have capacity to make decisions about social contact in the circumstances of COVID-19. Clearly the consequences of P going into the community, as she ordinarily would, are (a) that she is at risk of contracting COVID-19, (b) that she may infect others, if she has the virus, and (c) that she may be in breach of the new police powers which have come into effect."
External links
- 39 Essex Chambers - is the web page which links to the PDF
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: URL†
Type: Document🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity
Author: Davies, Sian🔍 · Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Butler, Victoria🔍 · Scott, Katie🔍
Publication: 39 Essex Chambers🔍
Date: 31/3/20🔍
