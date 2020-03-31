Difference between revisions of "Sian Davies et al, 'Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity' (39 Essex Chambers, 31/3/20)"
m (Jonathan moved page Sian Davies et al, 'Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity' (39 Essex Chambers,31/3/20) to [[Sian Davies et al, 'Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacit...)
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 20:00, 2 April 2020

Social distancing and mental capacity "The Court of Protection team have been asked to advise on a number of occasions since 17 March 2020 as to the legal position where a person (“P”) lives in the community and declines to practice social distancing in circumstances where P does not (or may not) have capacity to make decisions about social contact in the circumstances of COVID-19. Clearly the consequences of P going into the community, as she ordinarily would, are (a) that she is at risk of contracting COVID-19, (b) that she may infect others, if she has the virus, and (c) that she may be in breach of the new police powers which have come into effect."


External links

RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Document🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍

Title: Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity

Author: Davies, Sian🔍 · Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Butler, Victoria🔍 · Scott, Katie🔍

Publication: 39 Essex Chambers🔍

Date: 31/3/20🔍

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Sian_Davies_et_al,_%27Rapid_response_guidance_note:_COVID-19,_social_distancing_and_mental_capacity%27_(39_Essex_Chambers,_31/3/20)&oldid=41721"