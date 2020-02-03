Difference between revisions of "Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v H (2020) EWCOP 6"
Medical treatment In the previous judgment the court had authorised surgical excision of a squamous cell carcinoma on Mrs H's left cheek. By the surgery date its further growth rendered it inoperable. Other treatments, including electro-chemo therapy and paliative radiotherapy under general anaesthetic were under consideration, with a view to putting together a care plan for Mrs H's needs for the remainder of her life. The court would review the care plan because (a) the history of the case required that it be monitored, and (b) Mrs H's daughter had requested this.
Full judgment: BAILII
- Medical treatment cases🔍
Date: 3/2/20🔍
Court: Court of Protection🔍
- Hayden🔍
- Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v H [2020] EWCOP 6
- Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v H [2020] EWCOP 5
