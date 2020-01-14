Difference between revisions of "Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v H (2020) EWCOP 5"

Latest revision as of 14:49, 3 July 2020

Medical treatment delay Noting that the delay in bringing the case to court "may mean that a life is lost that could well have been saved", the judge authorised surgical excision under general anaesthetic of a squamous cell carcinoma on Mrs H's left cheek.

This case has been summarised on page 26 of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 101, February 2020).

Full judgment: BAILII

  • Medical treatment cases🔍

Date: 14/1/20🔍

Court: Court of Protection🔍

Parties:

  • Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust🔍
  • Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust🔍
  • H🔍

