Difference between revisions of "Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v C (2020) EWCOP 10"

Treatment despite religious delusions (1) Having previously undergone two hysteroscopies, and initially consented to removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes, C disengaged, expressed religious views (such as that only God could cure her cancer), and was assessed as lacking capacity. The judge decided that "she clearly lacked capacity and her rejection of the treatment, which is clinically so manifestly in her best interests, is predicated on a delusional belief structure which manifests itself in the language of religion". (2) The delay in this case, which was attributable to the treating clinicians not initially knowing C had paranoid schizophrenia, and their reluctance to contemplate coercion, should not have happened and likely stressed C and her family, but had not led to neglect of the cancer.



Essex

This case has been summarised on of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 102, March 2020).