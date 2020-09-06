Difference between revisions of "September 2020 chronology"
|
(Created page with "{{create chronology}}")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:49, 6 September 2020
This page is automatically generated: it will only be complete at the end of the month. All monthly updates are available here: Archive of monthly updates.
See September 2020 update for a thematic summary of these changes.
- 05/09/20(2048): Missing pages from Gostin book uploaded — Thanks to Richard Jones for sending the missing pages C21-24. Now the online version of the book is complete. See Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000).
- 03/09/20(2222): Case (Remote pre-hearing examinations are practicable). Re C [2020] MHLO 48 (FTT) — (1) A salaried tribunal judge initially refused to allow a pre-hearing examination (PHE) because the coronavirus Pilot Practice Direction states: "During the Covid-19 pandemic it will not be 'practicable' under rule 34 of the 2008 Rules for any PHE examinations to take place, due to the health risk such examinations present." (2) Having treated the rule 46 application for permission to appeal as a rule 6 challenge, a different salaried tribunal judge decided that: (a) the practice direction is subordinate to the rules and overriding objective; (b) in video-enabled hearings with a full panel a PHE is practicable by that means; (c) hearings and PHEs should be conducted remotely as, even if the hospital would allow access, the tribunal will not put its members at risk of contracting or spreading coronavirus; (d) in this case, the PHE would take place by video link on the morning of the hearing. [First-tier Tribunal decisions are not binding.]