Difference between revisions of "Senior President of Tribunals, 'Proposal to amend Composition Statements' (18/2/20)"
|Title=Proposal to amend Composition Statements
|Author=Senior President of Tribunals
|Publication=Senior President of Tribunals
|Date=2020/02/18
|Sentence=Proposed reduction on tribunal panel sizes (not MHT)
|Abstract=This consultation relates to the General Regulatory Chamber, the Social Entitlement Chamber, the Property Chamber and the Health, Education and Social Care Chamber (SEND, Primary Health Lists and Care Standards cases only - not MHT). Consultation closes 14/4/20.
|Saved=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/27 03:36:42 PM
Proposed reduction on tribunal panel sizes (not MHT) This consultation relates to the General Regulatory Chamber, the Social Entitlement Chamber, the Property Chamber and the Health, Education and Social Care Chamber (SEND, Primary Health Lists and Care Standards cases only - not MHT). Consultation closes 14/4/20.
External links
- Letter†. This letter from Sir Ernest Ryder explains that the consultation response date has been moved from 31/3/20 to 14/4/20.
- PDF of the consultation document†