Guidance to psychiatrists about remote hearings (1) This guidance to psychiatrists includes the following: all evidence will be taken before a tribunal judge alone, using BT MeetMe (phone or video); the doctor giving evidence will released after giving evidence except in all but exceptional cases; the patient will not be given the decision orally. (2) To help the tribunal, clinical teams should: (a) submit s2 reports the day before the hearing (to avoid delays); (b) advise the tribunal judge if the patient will be unable to stay in the room or should give evidence first; (c) tell the tribunal judge whether the patient can remain as a voluntary patient (which is no longer possible in many areas); (d) emphasise any limitations of the evidence (for instance if the patient has recently been moved between "clean" and "dirty" coronavirus wards); (e) focus on the statutory criteria; (f) suggest delayed discharge for follow-up to be arranged; (g) give evidence from a private area. (3) The tribunal are encouraging wing members to return to clinical work, and are looking at formats for shorter reports.


Title: Message to the Royal College of Psychiatrists

Author: Johnston and Joan Rutherford, Sarah🔍

Publication: Tribunals Judiciary🔍

Date: 26/3/20🔍

