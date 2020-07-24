Difference between revisions of "SSJ v KC (2015) UKUT 376 (AAC)"

m (Text replacement - "{{bailii|" to "{{#bailii:")
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 5: Line 5:
  
 
[http://www.osscsc.gov.uk/Aspx/view.aspx?id=4593 OSSCSC]
 
[http://www.osscsc.gov.uk/Aspx/view.aspx?id=4593 OSSCSC]
 
+
<!--[2015] MHLO 49-->
 
[[Category:Upper Tribunal decisions]]
 
[[Category:Upper Tribunal decisions]]
 
[[Category:Deprivation of liberty]]
 
[[Category:Deprivation of liberty]]

Revision as of 21:08, 24 July 2020

(1) A conditional discharge may include conditions which will, on an objective assessment, give rise to a deprivation of liberty, if that deprivation of liberty is authorised under the MCA. (2) (Obiter) The same conditions would be lawful for a patient with capacity who gives real consent since this would mean there is no Article 5 deprivation of liberty.

External links

BAILII

OSSCSC

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=SSJ_v_KC_(2015)_UKUT_376_(AAC)&oldid=42827"