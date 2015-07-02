Difference between revisions of "SSJ v KC (2015) UKUT 376 (AAC)"
 
Conditional discharge and DOL (1) A conditional discharge may include conditions which will, on an objective assessment, give rise to a deprivation of liberty, if that deprivation of liberty is authorised under the MCA. (2) (Obiter) The same conditions would be lawful for a patient with capacity who gives real consent since this would mean there is no Article 5 deprivation of liberty.

  • Deprivation of liberty🔍
  • Discharge conditions🔍
  • Upper Tribunal decisions🔍

Date: 2/7/15🔍

Court: Upper Tribunal🔍

  • KC🔍
  • Secretary of State for Justice🔍
  • C Partnership NHS Foundation Trust🔍

