Difference between revisions of "SSJ v KC (2015) UKUT 376 (AAC)"
|Line 11:
|Subject=Deprivation of liberty, Discharge conditions, Upper Tribunal decisions
|Judgment=SSJ v KC (2015) UKUT 376 (AAC), (2015) MHLO 49.pdf
|News=
|RSS pubdate=2020/07/24 09:28:52 PM
}}
Conditional discharge and DOL (1) A conditional discharge may include conditions which will, on an objective assessment, give rise to a deprivation of liberty, if that deprivation of liberty is authorised under the MCA. (2) (Obiter) The same conditions would be lawful for a patient with capacity who gives real consent since this would mean there is no Article 5 deprivation of liberty.
External links
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Download here
Subject(s):
Date: 2/7/15🔍
Court: Upper Tribunal🔍
Judge(s):
- Charles🔍
Parties:
Cited by:
Citation number(s):
- [2015] UKUT 376 (AAC)B
- [2015] MHLO 49
Published: 15/7/15 22:54
Cached: 2020-07-25 17:31:07