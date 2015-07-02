Difference between revisions of "SSJ v KC (2015) UKUT 376 (AAC)"
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
''(1) A conditional discharge may include conditions which will, on an objective assessment, give rise to a deprivation of liberty, if that deprivation of liberty is authorised under the MCA. (2) (Obiter) The same conditions would be lawful for a patient with capacity who gives real consent since this would mean there is no Article 5 deprivation of liberty.''
+
{{Case
 
+
|Date=2015/07/02
==External links==
+
|NCN=[2015] UKUT 376 (AAC)
{{#bailii:(2015) UKUT 376 (AAC)|SSJ v KC (2015) UKUT 376 (AAC), (2015) MHLO 49.pdf}}
+
|Other citations=[2015] MHLO 49
 
+
|Court=Upper Tribunal
[http://www.osscsc.gov.uk/Aspx/view.aspx?id=4593 OSSCSC]
+
|Judges=Charles
<!--[2015] MHLO 49-->
+
|Parties=KC, Secretary of State for Justice, C Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
[[Category:Upper Tribunal decisions]]
+
|Sentence=Conditional discharge and DOL
[[Category:Deprivation of liberty]]
+
|Summary=''(1) A conditional discharge may include conditions which will, on an objective assessment, give rise to a deprivation of liberty, if that deprivation of liberty is authorised under the MCA. (2) (Obiter) The same conditions would be lawful for a patient with capacity who gives real consent since this would mean there is no Article 5 deprivation of liberty.''
[[Category:Brief summary]]
+
|External links=*[http://www.osscsc.gov.uk/Aspx/view.aspx?id=4593 OSSCSC]
[[Category:Transcript]]
+
|Subject=Deprivation of liberty, Discharge conditions, Upper Tribunal decisions
[[Category:2015 cases]]
+
|Judgment=SSJ v KC (2015) UKUT 376 (AAC), (2015) MHLO 49.pdf
 +
|News=Yes
 +
|RSS pubdate=2020/07/24 09:28:52 PM
 +
}}

Latest revision as of 21:29, 24 July 2020

Conditional discharge and DOL (1) A conditional discharge may include conditions which will, on an objective assessment, give rise to a deprivation of liberty, if that deprivation of liberty is authorised under the MCA. (2) (Obiter) The same conditions would be lawful for a patient with capacity who gives real consent since this would mean there is no Article 5 deprivation of liberty.

External links

CASES DATABASE

Full judgment: BAILII
Download here

Subject(s):

  • Deprivation of liberty🔍
  • Discharge conditions🔍
  • Upper Tribunal decisions🔍

Date: 2/7/15🔍

Court: Upper Tribunal🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

  • KC🔍
  • Secretary of State for Justice🔍
  • C Partnership NHS Foundation Trust🔍

Citation number(s):

What links here:
  • No pages link to this page

Published: 15/7/15 22:54

Cached: 2020-07-24 21:29:58

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=SSJ_v_KC_(2015)_UKUT_376_(AAC)&oldid=42830"