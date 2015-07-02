Difference between revisions of "SSJ v KC (2015) UKUT 376 (AAC)"
''(1) A conditional discharge may include conditions which will, on an objective assessment, give rise to a deprivation of liberty, if that deprivation of liberty is authorised under the MCA. (2) (Obiter) The same conditions would be lawful for a patient with capacity who gives real consent since this would mean there is no Article 5 deprivation of liberty.''
External links=[http://www.osscsc.gov.uk/Aspx/view.aspx?id=4593 OSSCSC]
2015MHLO 49
Latest revision as of 21:29, 24 July 2020
Conditional discharge and DOL (1) A conditional discharge may include conditions which will, on an objective assessment, give rise to a deprivation of liberty, if that deprivation of liberty is authorised under the MCA. (2) (Obiter) The same conditions would be lawful for a patient with capacity who gives real consent since this would mean there is no Article 5 deprivation of liberty.
External links
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Download here
Subject(s):
Date: 2/7/15🔍
Court: Upper Tribunal🔍
Judge(s):
- Charles🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
- [2015] UKUT 376 (AAC)B
- [2015] MHLO 49
