Difference between revisions of "SSHD v MZ (2020) UKUT 225 (IAC)"

(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/03/17 |NCN=[2020] UKUT 225 (IAC) |Court=Upper Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) |Judges=Lane |Parties=Secretary of State for the Home Department, MZ...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 22:39, 20 July 2020

Insanity legislation and foreign criminals A person sentenced to a hospital order following a finding under CPIA 1964 s5(1)(b) that he "is under a disability and that he did the act or made the omission charged against him" is not subject to s117C Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002 ("Article 8: additional considerations in cases involving foreign criminals") or paragraphs A398-399 (also concerning deportation of foreign criminals) of the Immigration Rules.

CASES DATABASE

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

  • Repatriation cases🔍

Date: 17/3/20🔍

Court: Upper Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber)🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

  • Secretary of State for the Home Department🔍
  • MZ🔍

Citation number(s):

What links here:
  • No pages link to this page

Published: currently 20/7/20 22:39

Cached: 2020-07-20 22:39:33

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=SSHD_v_MZ_(2020)_UKUT_225_(IAC)&oldid=42819"