Difference between revisions of "SSHD v MZ (2020) UKUT 225 (IAC)"

Insanity legislation and foreign criminals A person sentenced to a hospital order following a finding under CPIA 1964 s5(1)(b) that he "is under a disability and that he did the act or made the omission charged against him" is not subject to s117C Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002 ("Article 8: additional considerations in cases involving foreign criminals") or paragraphs A398-399 (also concerning deportation of foreign criminals) of the Immigration Rules.
Repatriation cases
Lane
