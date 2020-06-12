Difference between revisions of "SM v Livewell Southwest CIC (2020) UKUT 191 (AAC)"

−

|Summary=''(1) This majority decision confirmed that the test for capacity to make a tribunal application stated in the VS case was correct (that the patient must understand that she is being detained against her wishes and that the First-tier Tribunal is a body that will be able to decide whether she should be released). (2) In a dissenting judgment Sarah Johnston DCP stated that the test should be: "Does the patient want to be free to leave?" (3) The Upper Tribunal decided (again by a majority) that tribunal panel had not erred in striking out the patient's case, and gave detailed procedural guidance, including on when the hospital managers , IMHA, or the tribunal itself should request the making of a reference .''

+