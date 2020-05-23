Difference between revisions of "Rushbrooke v HM Coroner for West London (2020) EWHC 1612 (Admin)"

(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/05/23 |NCN=[2020] EWHC 1612 (Admin) |Court=High Court (Administrative Court) |Judges=Hickinbottom, Garnham |Parties=Sylvia Rushbrooke, HM Coroner for West Lo...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 21:10, 25 June 2020

Inquest determination and findings quashed The applicant, who had been the deceased's Relevant Person's Representative under a DOLS authorisation successfully argued for the inquest's determination and findings to be quashed.

CASES DATABASE

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

Date: 23/5/20🔍

Court: High Court (Administrative Court)🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

  • Sylvia Rushbrooke🔍
  • HM Coroner for West London🔍

Citation number(s):

What links here:
  • No pages link to this page

Published: currently 25/6/20 21:10

Cached: 2020-06-25 21:10:36

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Rushbrooke_v_HM_Coroner_for_West_London_(2020)_EWHC_1612_(Admin)&oldid=42702"