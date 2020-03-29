Difference between revisions of "Royal College of Psychiatrists, 'Legal matters - COVID-19 guidance for clinicians' (March 2020, updated periodically)"

|Sentence=Coronavirus guidance for psychiatrists
 
|Abstract=This contains information under the following headings: (1) Emergency legislation and the Mental Health Act - not yet in force; (2) Update on the operation of Mental Health Tribunals; (3) Changes to SOAD procedures.
 
The following documents are referred to:
*[[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Message to the Royal College of Psychiatrists' (Sarah Johnston and Joan Rutherford, 26/3/20)]]
*[[Care Quality Commission, 'COVID-19: Interim Methodology for Second Opinions' (Dear Colleague letter, 20/3/20)]]
 
Coronavirus guidance for psychiatrists This contains information under the following headings: (1) Emergency legislation and the Mental Health Act - not yet in force; (2) Update on the operation of Mental Health Tribunals; (3) Changes to SOAD procedures.

Note

The following documents are referred to:

