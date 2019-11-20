Difference between revisions of "Ross Tomison, 'Electronic Signatures and the Mental Health Act' (Thalamos, 20/11/19)"
Electronic signatures The conclusion of this article is: "The Mental Health Act doesn’t require a signature to be handwritten. Provided all other formalities have been met under the act for the form which is being completed, then an electronic signature is legally valid."