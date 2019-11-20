Difference between revisions of "Ross Tomison, 'Electronic Signatures and the Mental Health Act' (Thalamos, 20/11/19)"

(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Electronic Signatures and the Mental Health Act |Author=Tomison, Ross |Publication=Thalamos |Date=2019/11/20 |URL=https://www.thalamos.co.uk/2019/11/20/elect...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 19:29, 31 March 2020

Electronic signatures The conclusion of this article is: "The Mental Health Act doesn’t require a signature to be handwritten. Provided all other formalities have been met under the act for the form which is being completed, then an electronic signature is legally valid."


RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Article🔍

Title: Electronic Signatures and the Mental Health Act

Author: Tomison, Ross🔍

Publication: Thalamos🔍

Date: 20/11/19🔍

What links here:


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Ross_Tomison,_%27Electronic_Signatures_and_the_Mental_Health_Act%27_(Thalamos,_20/11/19)&oldid=41594"