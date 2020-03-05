Difference between revisions of "Richard Murphy and Philip Wales, Mental Health Law in Nursing (Learning Matters, 2013)"
Latest revision as of 22:20, 5 March 2020
Nursing book
Type: Book🔍
Title: Mental Health Law in Nursing
Edition: 1
Author: Murphy, Richard🔍 · Wales, Philip🔍
Publisher Learning Matters🔍
Date: 2013
