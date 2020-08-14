−

|Abstract=The [https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/0414078993/ref=nosim?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 paperback] is (at the time of writing) listed as unavailable from Amazon. It can be purchased directly from the publishers ([ http ://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?recordid=10500 paperback], [ http ://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?recordid=10499 eBook] or [ http ://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?recordid=10501 both]). This is the book everybody needs to have.

+