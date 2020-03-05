Difference between revisions of "Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)"
Latest revision as of 22:13, 5 March 2020
The paperback is available from Amazon. The publishers also sell an eBook version (paperback, eBook or both). This is the book everybody needs to have.
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Mental Health Act Manual
Edition: 22
Author: Jones, Richard🔍
Publisher Sweet and Maxwell🔍
Date: 2019
