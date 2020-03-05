Difference between revisions of "Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (22nd edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2019)"
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
|Type=Book
+
|Title=Mental Health Act Manual
 
|Author=Jones, Richard
 
|Author=Jones, Richard
|Title=Mental Health Act Manual
+
|Date=2019
 +
|Publisher=Sweet and Maxwell
 
|Edition number=22
 
|Edition number=22
|Publisher=Sweet and Maxwell
+
|ASIN=0414072499
|Date=2019
+
|Type=Book
|About=Mental Health Act 1983, Recommended
+
|Sentence=MHA book
 
|Abstract=The [https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/0414072499/ref=nosim?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 paperback] is available from Amazon. The publishers also sell an eBook version ([https://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?productid=42652749&recordid=10030 paperback], [https://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?productid=42654891&recordid=10031 eBook] or [https://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?productid=42654897&recordid=10032 both]). This is the book everybody needs to have.
 
|Abstract=The [https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/0414072499/ref=nosim?tag=mentalhealthlaw-21 paperback] is available from Amazon. The publishers also sell an eBook version ([https://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?productid=42652749&recordid=10030 paperback], [https://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?productid=42654891&recordid=10031 eBook] or [https://www.sweetandmaxwell.co.uk/Catalogue/ProductDetails.aspx?productid=42654897&recordid=10032 both]). This is the book everybody needs to have.
|ASIN=0414072499
+
|Saved=No
 +
|News=No
 +
|RSS pubdate=2020/3/5 10:13:44 PM
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 22:13, 5 March 2020

MHA book The paperback is available from Amazon. The publishers also sell an eBook version (paperback, eBook or both). This is the book everybody needs to have.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Mental Health Act Manual

Edition: 22

Author: Jones, Richard🔍

Publisher Sweet and Maxwell🔍

Date: 2019

What links here:

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Richard_Jones,_Mental_Health_Act_Manual_(22nd_edn,_Sweet_and_Maxwell_2019)&oldid=41133"