Latest revision as of 22:09, 5 March 2020

MCA book


RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Mental Capacity Act Manual

Edition: 7

Newer edition: Richard Jones and Eve Piffaretti, Mental Capacity Act Manual (8th edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)

Author: Jones, Richard🔍

Publisher Sweet and Maxwell🔍

Date: 2016

