Difference between revisions of "Re QD (No.2) (2020) EWCOP 14"
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
|Sentence=Habitual residence
|Sentence=Habitual residence
|Summary=''A legal deadlock had arisen: (a) the English court did not have primary jurisdiction, as QD was habitually resident in Spain; (b) the Spanish court would not exercise its jurisdiction unless QD were in Spain; (c) there was no obligation to return QD there. The coronavirus travel bans meant an "urgent" decision under [[MCA 2005 sch 3 pt 2|MCA 2005 sch 3]] that he be returned could not be made, so the decision was adjourned for 3-4 months.''
|Summary=''A legal deadlock had arisen: (a) the English court did not have primary jurisdiction, as QD was habitually resident in Spain; (b) the Spanish court would not exercise its jurisdiction unless QD were in Spain; (c) there was no obligation to return QD there. The coronavirus travel bans meant an "urgent" decision under [[MCA 2005 sch 3 pt 2|MCA 2005 sch 3]] that he be returned could not be made, so the decision was adjourned for 3-4 months.''
|−
|Subject=
|+
|Subject=cases
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/07/08 02:17:46 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/07/08 02:17:46 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 08:35, 12 July 2020
Habitual residence A legal deadlock had arisen: (a) the English court did not have primary jurisdiction, as QD was habitually resident in Spain; (b) the Spanish court would not exercise its jurisdiction unless QD were in Spain; (c) there was no obligation to return QD there. The coronavirus travel bans meant an "urgent" decision under MCA 2005 sch 3 that he be returned could not be made, so the decision was adjourned for 3-4 months.
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Foreign protective measure cases🔍
Date: 25/3/20🔍
Court: Court of Protection🔍
Judge(s):
- Cobb🔍
Parties:
Judicial history:
Citation number(s):
Published: 8/7/20 14:46
Cached: 2020-07-12 08:35:20