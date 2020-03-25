Difference between revisions of "Re QD (No.2) (2020) EWCOP 14"

Date=2020/03/25
Court=Court of Protection
Judges=Cobb
Parties=TD, BS, KD, QD
 
 
Line 7: Line 7:
 
Judicial history first case=Re QD (2019) EWCOP 56
 
|Judicial history first case=Re QD (2019) EWCOP 56
 
Sentence=Habitual residence
 
|Sentence=Habitual residence
|Summary=A legal deadlock had arisen: (a) the English court did not have primary jurisdiction, as QD was habitually resident in Spain; (b) the Spanish court would not exercise its jurisdiction unless QD were in Spain; (c) there was no obligation to return QD there. The coronavirus travel bans meant an "urgent" decision under sch 3 that he be returned could not be made, so the decision was adjourned for 3-4 months.
+
A legal deadlock had arisen: (a) the English court did not have primary jurisdiction, as QD was habitually resident in Spain; (b) the Spanish court would not exercise its jurisdiction unless QD were in Spain; (c) there was no obligation to return QD there. The coronavirus travel bans meant an "urgent" decision under MCA 2005 sch 3 that he be returned could not be made, so the decision was adjourned for 3-4 months.
 
|Subject=Other capacity cases
 
Subject=Other capacity cases
 
|News=Yes
 
News=Yes
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/07/08 02:17:46 PM
 
RSS pubdate=2020/07/08 02:17:46 PM
 
}}
 
}}

Habitual residence A legal deadlock had arisen: (a) the English court did not have primary jurisdiction, as QD was habitually resident in Spain; (b) the Spanish court would not exercise its jurisdiction unless QD were in Spain; (c) there was no obligation to return QD there. The coronavirus travel bans meant an "urgent" decision under MCA 2005 sch 3 that he be returned could not be made, so the decision was adjourned for 3-4 months.

