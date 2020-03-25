Difference between revisions of "Re QD (No.2) (2020) EWCOP 14"
Habitual residence A legal deadlock had arisen: (a) the English court did not have primary jurisdiction, as QD was habitually resident in Spain; (b) the Spanish court would not exercise its jurisdiction unless QD were in Spain; (c) there was no obligation to return QD there. The coronavirus travel bans meant an "urgent" decision under sch 3 that he be returned could not be made, so the decision was adjourned for 3-4 months.
