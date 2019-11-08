Difference between revisions of "Re GED (2019) EWCOP 52"
"[T]hree broad issues have been identified: (1) Is a foreign power of attorney capable of constituting a 'protective measure'? (2) Is there a capacity threshold to the Court's jurisdiction? (3) Where there is a valid and operable foreign power of attorney in place, is the jurisdiction of the Court of Protection under section 16 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 limited?"
cases
Re GED (2019) EWCOP 52

Foreign representative powers "[T]hree broad issues have been identified: (1) Is a foreign power of attorney capable of constituting a 'protective measure'? (2) Is there a capacity threshold to the Court's jurisdiction? (3) Where there is a valid and operable foreign power of attorney in place, is the jurisdiction of the Court of Protection under section 16 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 limited?"
Date: 8/11/19
Court: Court of Protection
Hilder
