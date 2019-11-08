Difference between revisions of "Re GED (2019) EWCOP 52"
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
|Summary="[T]hree broad issues have been identified: (1) Is a foreign power of attorney capable of constituting a ‘protective measure’? (2) Is there a capacity threshold to the Court’s jurisdiction? (3) Where there is a valid and operable foreign power of attorney in place, is the jurisdiction of the Court of Protection under section 16 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 limited?"
|Summary="[T]hree broad issues have been identified: (1) Is a foreign power of attorney capable of constituting a ‘protective measure’? (2) Is there a capacity threshold to the Court’s jurisdiction? (3) Where there is a valid and operable foreign power of attorney in place, is the jurisdiction of the Court of Protection under section 16 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 limited?"
|Subject=Other capacity cases
|Subject=Other capacity cases
|−
|News=
|+
|News=
|RSS pubdate=2020/06/20 08:52:51 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/06/20 08:52:51 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:15, 20 June 2020
Foreign representative powers "[T]hree broad issues have been identified: (1) Is a foreign power of attorney capable of constituting a ‘protective measure’? (2) Is there a capacity threshold to the Court’s jurisdiction? (3) Where there is a valid and operable foreign power of attorney in place, is the jurisdiction of the Court of Protection under section 16 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 limited?"