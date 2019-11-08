Difference between revisions of "Re GED (2019) EWCOP 52"
[2019] EWCOP 52
Court of Protection
Foreign representative powers
Revision as of 20:55, 20 June 2020
Foreign representative powers "three broad issues have been identified: (1) Is a foreign power of attorney capable of constituting a ‘protective measure’? (2) Is there a capacity threshold to the Court’s jurisdiction? (3) Where there is a valid and operable foreign power of attorney in place, is the jurisdiction of the Court of Protection under section 16 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 limited?"