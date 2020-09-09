Difference between revisions of "Re E (2020) MHLO 52 (FTT)"
Condition removed from conditional discharge The tribunal added a condition to the written reasons which was not stated at the hearing: "Abide by the rules applicable to such accommodation in particular to sleep there every night and not to have overnight guests." There had been a clear error of law and the condition was removed: (a) the tribunal had failed to address in its decision why it had made the conditions it made; (b) it was required to provide a brief explanation; (c) it was also required to announce the conditions that the patient was subject to in exact terms, which was crucial given that the patient was being conditionally discharged immediately." [First-tier Tribunal decisions are useful but not binding.]
Thanks
Thanks to Karen Wolton of Wolton & Co (solicitor for the patient) for sending the decision.
