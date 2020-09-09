Difference between revisions of "Re E (2020) MHLO 52 (FTT)"

−

|Summary=''The tribunal added a condition to the written reasons which was not stated at the hearing: "Abide by the rules applicable to such accommodation in particular to sleep there every night and not to have overnight guests." There had been a clear error of law and the condition was removed: "The tribunal fail to address in their decision why they made the conditions they made and were required to provide a brief explanation and were also required to announce the conditions that the patient was subject to in exact terms as per decision this was crucial given that the patient was bring conditionally discharged immediately."'' [First-tier Tribunal decisions are useful not not binding.]

+