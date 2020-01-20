Difference between revisions of "Re D: A v B (2020) EWCOP 1"

Court of Protection permission (1) The appropriate threshold for permission under MCA 2005 s50 is the same as that applicable in the field of judicial review: to gain permission the claimant or applicant has to demonstrate a good arguable case. (2) In the current case, the decision to be made was "whether a good arguable case has been shown that it is in [D's] best interests for there to be a full welfare investigation of the current contact arrangements" and the judge's conclusion was: "I cannot say that I am satisfied that the mother has shown a good arguable case that a substantive application would succeed if permission were granted."



The ICLR case summary says "a good arguable case or a real prospect of success" but really should say "a good arguable case".



