Difference between revisions of "Re C (Lay Advocates) (2019) EWHC 3738 (Fam)"

Date=2019/12/13
NCN=[2019] EWHC 3738 (Fam)
Court=High Court (Family Division)
Judges=Keehan
Parties=A Local Authority, M, F, C
Sentence=Lay advocates in public law family proceedings
Lay advocates in public law family proceedings "In my judgment that there is no material difference between the services provided by an interpreter, an intermediary or a lay advocate insofar as they each enable and support parties and witnesses to communicate and understand these proceedings. HMCTS routinely pay for the services of interpreters and intermediaries, I cannot see any principled reason why it should not also pay for the services of lay advocates in an appropriate case. ... Accordingly, I will appoint a lay advocate for the mother and a lay advocate for the father. They cost £30 per hour which I consider to be entirely reasonable. I have assessed the likely number of hours of work on this for the lay advocates to be 50 hours."

Full judgment: BAILII

Date: 19/12/19

Court: High Court (Family Division)

