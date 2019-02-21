Difference between revisions of "Re B (Capacity: Social Media: Care and Contact) (2019) EWCOP 3"
Social media and sexual relations "By this judgment, I set out my conclusions in relation to a range of capacity questions on issues relevant to Miss B’s life, including her capacity: (i) To litigate in these proceedings...; (ii) To manage her property and affairs...; (iii) To decide where she resides...; (iv) To decide on her package of care...; (v) To decide with whom she has contact...; (vi) To use the internet and communicate by social media; (specifically, it is agreed that the question is ‘whether Miss B has capacity to make a decision to use social media for the purposes of developing or maintaining connections with others’)...; (vii) To consent to sexual relations... It is clear that the information relevant to the decision in this area includes: (i) the sexual nature and character of the act of sexual intercourse, the mechanics of the act; (ii) the reasonably foreseeable consequences of sexual intercourse, namely pregnancy; (iii) the opportunity to say no; i.e. to choose whether or not to engage in it and the capacity to decide whether to give or withhold consent to sexual intercourse. (iv) that there are health risks involved, particularly the acquisition of sexually transmitted and transmissible infections; (v) that the risks of sexually transmitted infection can be reduced by the taking of precautions such as the use of a condom."
Full judgment: BAILII
- Capacity to consent to sexual relations🔍
Date: 21/2/19🔍
Court: Court of Protection🔍
- Cobb🔍
- B🔍
- D County Council v LS [2010] EWHC 1544 (Fam)
- February 2019 chronology
- February 2019 update
- Re AB; D Borough Council v AB [2011] EWHC 101 (COP)
- Re MAB; X City Council v MB [2006] EWHC 168 (Fam)
