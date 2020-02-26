Difference between revisions of "R v Rodi (2020) EWCA Crim 330"

|Summary=''Unsuccessful appeal against [[s45A]] and 10-year sentence, in which the November 2018 sentencing guidelines for diminished responsibility manslaughter were applied.''
 
|Summary=''Unsuccessful appeal against [[s45A]] and 10-year sentence, in which the November 2018 sentencing guidelines for diminished responsibility manslaughter were applied.''
*[[Sentencing Council, 'Manslaughter: Definitive guideline' (published 31/7/18, enforcement date 1/11/18)]]
 
|Subject=Diminished responsibility cases
 
|Subject=Diminished responsibility cases
 
|News=Yes
 
|News=Yes
 
Latest revision as of 21:54, 16 March 2020

Diminished responsibility sentencing Unsuccessful appeal against s45A and 10-year sentence, in which the November 2018 sentencing guidelines for diminished responsibility manslaughter were applied.

See also

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

  • Diminished responsibility cases🔍

Date: 20/2/20🔍

Court: Court of Appeal (Criminal Division)🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

Citation number(s):

  • [2020] EWCA (Crim) 330

