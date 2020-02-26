Difference between revisions of "R v Rodi (2020) EWCA Crim 330"
|
(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/02/26 |NCN=[2020] EWCA (Crim) 330 |Court=Court of Appeal (Criminal Division) |Judges=Simo, Cheema-Grubb, Chamberlain |Parties=R, Adrian Rodi |Sentence=Dimini...")
|
m (Jonathan moved page R v Rodi (2020) EWCA (Crim) 330 to R v Rodi (2020) EWCA Crim 330 without leaving a redirect)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
|Sentence=Diminished responsibility sentencing
|Sentence=Diminished responsibility sentencing
|Summary=''Unsuccessful appeal against [[s45A]] and 10-year sentence, in which the November 2018 sentencing guidelines for diminished responsibility manslaughter were applied.''
|Summary=''Unsuccessful appeal against [[s45A]] and 10-year sentence, in which the November 2018 sentencing guidelines for diminished responsibility manslaughter were applied.''
|+
|+
|Subject=Diminished responsibility cases
|Subject=Diminished responsibility cases
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/16 09:46:25 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/16 09:46:25 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:54, 16 March 2020
Diminished responsibility sentencing Unsuccessful appeal against s45A and 10-year sentence, in which the November 2018 sentencing guidelines for diminished responsibility manslaughter were applied.
See also
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Diminished responsibility cases🔍
Date: 20/2/20🔍
Court: Court of Appeal (Criminal Division)🔍
Judge(s):
Parties:
Citation number(s):
- [2020] EWCA (Crim) 330
- No pages link to this page
Published: 16/3/20 21:51
Cached: 2020-03-16 21:54:40