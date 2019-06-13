Difference between revisions of "R v Fisher (2019) EWCA Crim 1066"
 
Line 8: Line 8:
 
|Sentence=Summary of MH sentencing guidance - life sentence replaced with s37/41
 
|Sentence=Summary of MH sentencing guidance - life sentence replaced with s37/41
 
|Summary=''Having summarised the Sentencing Council's Definitive Guideline for Manslaughter (in force 1/11/18) and the relevant available disposals under the MHA, the Court of Appeal revoked sentences of imprisonment and replaced the life sentence with a s37/41 restricted hospital order.''
 
|Summary=''Having summarised the Sentencing Council's Definitive Guideline for Manslaughter (in force 1/11/18) and the relevant available disposals under the MHA, the Court of Appeal revoked sentences of imprisonment and replaced the life sentence with a s37/41 restricted hospital order.''
 +
|Detail===See also==
 +
*[[MHA 1983 s45A]].
 
|External links=*[[Sentencing Council, 'Manslaughter: Definitive guideline' (published 31/7/18, enforcement date 1/11/18)]]
 
|External links=*[[Sentencing Council, 'Manslaughter: Definitive guideline' (published 31/7/18, enforcement date 1/11/18)]]
 
|Subject=Life sentence cases
 
|Subject=Life sentence cases

Latest revision as of 20:40, 15 April 2020

Summary of MH sentencing guidance - life sentence replaced with s37/41 Having summarised the Sentencing Council's Definitive Guideline for Manslaughter (in force 1/11/18) and the relevant available disposals under the MHA, the Court of Appeal revoked sentences of imprisonment and replaced the life sentence with a s37/41 restricted hospital order.

See also

External links

CASES DATABASE

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

  • Life sentence cases🔍

Date: 13/6/19🔍

Court: Court of Appeal (Criminal Division)🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

Cites:

Citation number(s):

What links here:

Published: 4/7/19 22:52

Cached: 2020-04-15 22:53:19

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=R_v_Fisher_(2019)_EWCA_Crim_1066&oldid=41802"