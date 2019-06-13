Difference between revisions of "R v Fisher (2019) EWCA Crim 1066"
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
|Sentence=Summary of MH sentencing guidance - life sentence replaced with s37/41
|Sentence=Summary of MH sentencing guidance - life sentence replaced with s37/41
|Summary=''Having summarised the Sentencing Council's Definitive Guideline for Manslaughter (in force 1/11/18) and the relevant available disposals under the MHA, the Court of Appeal revoked sentences of imprisonment and replaced the life sentence with a s37/41 restricted hospital order.''
|Summary=''Having summarised the Sentencing Council's Definitive Guideline for Manslaughter (in force 1/11/18) and the relevant available disposals under the MHA, the Court of Appeal revoked sentences of imprisonment and replaced the life sentence with a s37/41 restricted hospital order.''
|+
|+
|External links=*[[Sentencing Council, 'Manslaughter: Definitive guideline' (published 31/7/18, enforcement date 1/11/18)]]
|External links=*[[Sentencing Council, 'Manslaughter: Definitive guideline' (published 31/7/18, enforcement date 1/11/18)]]
|Subject=Life sentence cases
|Subject=Life sentence cases
Latest revision as of 20:40, 15 April 2020
Summary of MH sentencing guidance - life sentence replaced with s37/41 Having summarised the Sentencing Council's Definitive Guideline for Manslaughter (in force 1/11/18) and the relevant available disposals under the MHA, the Court of Appeal revoked sentences of imprisonment and replaced the life sentence with a s37/41 restricted hospital order.
See also
External links
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Life sentence cases🔍
Date: 13/6/19🔍
Court: Court of Appeal (Criminal Division)🔍
Judge(s):
Parties:
- Thomas Fisher🔍
Cites:
Citation number(s):
Published: 4/7/19 22:52
Cached: 2020-04-15 22:53:19