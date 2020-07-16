Difference between revisions of "R v Cleland (2020) EWCA Crim 906"

Restricted hospital order instead of life sentence Life sentence with 7-year minimum term quashed and substituted with s37/41 restricted hospital order.

Full judgment: BAILII

  Sentence appeal cases

Date: 16/7/20

Court: Court of Appeal (Criminal Division)

