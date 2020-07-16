Difference between revisions of "R v Cleland (2020) EWCA Crim 906"
|
(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/07/16 |NCN=[2020] EWCA Crim 906 |Court=Court of Appeal (Criminal Division) |Judges=Holroyde, Nicklin, Murray |Parties=Cameron John Cleland, R |Sentence=Restr...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 22:26, 20 July 2020
Restricted hospital order instead of life sentence Life sentence with 7-year minimum term quashed and substituted with s37/41 restricted hospital order.
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Sentence appeal cases🔍
Date: 16/7/20🔍
Court: Court of Appeal (Criminal Division)🔍
Judge(s):
Parties:
Citation number(s):
- No pages link to this page
Published: currently 20/7/20 22:26
Cached: 2020-07-20 22:26:00