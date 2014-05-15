Difference between revisions of "R (LV) v SSJ (2014) EWHC 1495 (Admin)"
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
|Court=High Court (Administrative Court)
|Court=High Court (Administrative Court)
|Judges=Irwin
|Judges=Irwin
|−
|Parties=LV, Secretary of State for Justice, Parole Board
|+
|Parties=LV, Secretary of State for Justice, Parole Board
|Judicial history first case=R (LV) v SSJ (2012) EWHC 3899 (Admin)
|Judicial history first case=R (LV) v SSJ (2012) EWHC 3899 (Admin)
|Sentence=MHT/PB delay
|Sentence=MHT/PB delay
Latest revision as of 14:59, 17 June 2020
MHT/PB delay "In the light of authority, Mr Southey accepts that he cannot submit as a matter of principle that the system by which the Claimant's release was considered by two successive bodies, the Tribunal and the Parole Board, is in conflict with the Claimant's Article 5(4) rights. ... He goes on to argue that, on the facts as they are here, if there were to be two hearings before two bodies, the state had a legal obligation to ensure expedition throughout the overall process. He says there was no such expedition, since the review of the legality of the Claimant's detention took almost 22 months from the date when the Claimant applied to the Tribunal on 24 May 2011 to the decision of the Parole Board on 21 March 2013. Within that period, Mr Southey makes a series of specific complaints as to periods of delay. ... The claim for judicial review is dismissed as against both Defendants. ... Although it took a considerable time to be resolved, there was in my view no breach of the obligation on the part of the State to provide a 'speedy' resolution."
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
Date: 15/5/14🔍
Court: High Court (Administrative Court)🔍
Judge(s):
- Irwin🔍
Parties:
Judicial history:
- LV v UK 50718/16 [2019] MHLO 32 (ECHR)
- LV v UK 50718/16 [2018] MHLO 22
- R v LV; R (LV) v SSJ [2015] EWCA Crim 45, [2015] EWCA Civ 56
- R (LV) v SSJ [2014] EWHC 1495 (Admin)
- R (LV) v SSJ [2013] EWCA Civ 1086
- R (LV) v SSJ [2012] EWHC 3899 (Admin)
Citation number(s):
- [2014] EWHC 1495 (Admin)B
- [2014] MHLO 33
- Annual Review 2014
- LV v UK 50718/16 [2018] MHLO 22
- LV v UK 50718/16 [2019] MHLO 32 (ECHR)
- May 2014 chronology
- May 2014 update
- Prison law
- R (LV) v SSJ [2012] EWHC 3899 (Admin)
- R (LV) v SSJ [2013] EWCA Civ 1086
- R v LV; R (LV) v SSJ [2015] EWCA Crim 45, [2015] EWCA Civ 56
Published: 18/5/14 01:11
Cached: 2020-06-17 20:37:53