Difference between revisions of "R (LV) v SSJ (2012) EWHC 3899 (Admin)"
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
|Court=High Court (Administrative Court)
|Court=High Court (Administrative Court)
|Judges=Mott
|Judges=Mott
|−
|Parties=LV, Secretary of State for Justice, Parole Board
|+
|Parties=LV, Secretary of State for Justice, Parole Board
|Judicial history=*[[LV v UK 50718/16 (2019) MHLO 32 (ECHR)]]
|Judicial history=*[[LV v UK 50718/16 (2019) MHLO 32 (ECHR)]]
*[[LV v UK 50718/16 (2018) MHLO 22]]
*[[LV v UK 50718/16 (2018) MHLO 22]]
Latest revision as of 14:58, 17 June 2020
MHT/Parole Board delay "This is a renewed application for permission to apply for judicial review challenging delay, it is said, on the part of the Secretary of State for Justice and the Parole Board in fixing a hearing of the Parole Board."
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: Possible Bailii link (not there when last checked, but it might have appeared since 0700 this morning!)
Download here
Subject(s):
- Prison law cases🔍
Date: 9/7/12🔍
Court: High Court (Administrative Court)🔍
Judge(s):
- Mott🔍
Parties:
Judicial history:
Citation number(s):
- [2012] EWHC 3899 (Admin)Not on Bailii!
Published: 23/3/19 16:07
Cached: 2020-06-17 20:08:01