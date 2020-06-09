Difference between revisions of "R (EG) v Parole Board (2020) EWHC 1457 (Admin)"

−

|Summary= DRAFT (1) The [[Parole Board Rules 2019]] introduced a power to appoint a representative "where the prisoner lacks the capacity to appoint a representative and the panel chair or duty member believes that it is in the prisoner's best interests for the prisoner to be represented". In the absence of anything similar to the accreditation system operating in the MHT (and the LAA's pragmatic approach to the regulation preventing providers from making an application for Legal Aid) a solicitor cannot "assume the dual role of legal representative and litigation friend" and so this appointment power cannot be exercised.

