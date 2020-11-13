Difference between revisions of "RSS feeds"
The links below are automatically generated from the RSS feeds of other websites. To add an RSS feed from MHLO on your website you can use this link.
Bailii COP cases
- Livewell Southwest Community Interest Co v MD (By His Litigation Friend, the Official Solicitor) & Anor [2020] EWCOP 57 (12 November 2020)
- An NHS Trust v AF & Anor [2020] EWCOP 55 (09 November 2020)
- TC (Urgent Medical Treatment) [2020] EWCOP 53 (29 October 2020)
- The Health Service Executive of Ireland v IM & Anor (Rev 1) [2020] EWCOP 51 (26 October 2020)
- P v Griffith [2020] EWCOP 46 (02 October 2020)
Bailii UKUT cases
- MC v Cygnet Behavioural Health Ltd and Secretary of State for Justice (Mental health) (Rev 1) [2020] UKUT 230 (AAC) (16 July 2020)
- SM v Livewell Southwest CIC (Mental health) [2020] UKUT 191 (AAC) (12 June 2020)
- AD'A v Cornwall Partnership Trust (Mental health) [2020] UKUT 110 (AAC) (30 March 2020)
- DA v Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Trust (Mental health) [2019] UKUT 348 (AAC) (11 November 2019)
- SLL v (1) Priory Health Care and (2) Secretary of State for Justice (Mental health) [2019] UKUT 323 (AAC) (18 October 2019)
MC Law & Policy
- DHSC Emergency MCA/DOLS guidance updated
- For how long does a Court of Protection judgment remain binding?
- LPS update – goodbye care home managers (and hello some ideas about draft regulations)
- A critical friend perspective on the MCA – and the consequences of standing in the shoes of P: in conversation with Scott Kim
- DHSC care home visiting guidance 5 November 2020
COP Handbook
- Court of Protection Handbook quarterly update – November 2020
- Section 21As, interim declaration and the importance of speedy determinations
- Deputies, fixed costs, detailed assessment and net assets
- Professional Deputies: Hourly rates and the realities of 2020
The Small Places
- Guest post from Maryna Zholud-Py: The test of deprivation of liberty frameworks in the context of Covid-19 outbreak: comparative study of legal proceedings in France and UK
- Guest post by ‘Quiet John’:Some thoughts on the Liberty Protection Safeguards in an acute NHS Trust
- Coronavirus – use of public health powers of detention
- Guest post by Lucy Bonnerjea: Care Homes, Round Two and Mental Capacity
- So if not blogging, then what have I been up to…?
Masked AMHP