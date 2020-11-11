Difference between revisions of "RSS feeds"
Revision as of 11:10, 11 November 2020
The links below are automatically generated from the RSS feeds of other websites.
Bailii COP cases
- Livewell Southwest Community Interest Co v MD (By His Litigation Friend, the Official Solicitor) & Anor [2020] EWCOP 57 (12 November 2020)
- An NHS Trust v AF & Anor [2020] EWCOP 55 (09 November 2020)
- TC (Urgent Medical Treatment) [2020] EWCOP 53 (29 October 2020)
- The Health Service Executive of Ireland v IM & Anor (Rev 1) [2020] EWCOP 51 (26 October 2020)
- P v Griffith [2020] EWCOP 46 (02 October 2020)
Bailii UKUT cases
- MC v Cygnet Behavioural Health Ltd and Secretary of State for Justice (Mental health) (Rev 1) [2020] UKUT 230 (AAC) (16 July 2020)
- SM v Livewell Southwest CIC (Mental health) [2020] UKUT 191 (AAC) (12 June 2020)
- AD'A v Cornwall Partnership Trust (Mental health) [2020] UKUT 110 (AAC) (30 March 2020)
- DA v Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Trust (Mental health) [2019] UKUT 348 (AAC) (11 November 2019)
- SLL v (1) Priory Health Care and (2) Secretary of State for Justice (Mental health) [2019] UKUT 323 (AAC) (18 October 2019)
MC Law & Policy
- DHSC Emergency MCA/DOLS guidance updated
- For how long does a Court of Protection judgment remain binding?
- LPS update – goodbye care home managers (and hello some ideas about draft regulations)
- A critical friend perspective on the MCA – and the consequences of standing in the shoes of P: in conversation with Scott Kim
- DHSC care home visiting guidance 5 November 2020
COP Handbook
- For how long does a Court of Protection judgment remain binding?
- Court of Protection Handbook quarterly update – November 2020
- Section 21As, interim declaration and the importance of speedy determinations
- Deputies, fixed costs, detailed assessment and net assets
- Professional Deputies: Hourly rates and the realities of 2020
The Small Places
- Guest post from Maryna Zholud-Py: The test of deprivation of liberty frameworks in the context of Covid-19 outbreak: comparative study of legal proceedings in France and UK
- Guest post by ‘Quiet John’:Some thoughts on the Liberty Protection Safeguards in an acute NHS Trust
- Coronavirus – use of public health powers of detention
- Guest post by Lucy Bonnerjea: Care Homes, Round Two and Mental Capacity
- So if not blogging, then what have I been up to…?
Masked AMHP