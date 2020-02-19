Difference between revisions of "RH v SSWP (2018) UKUT 48 (AAC)"

Appointeeship, independent appeals, litigation friends AACR headnote: "Appointment to act - whether claimant with appointee precluded from bringing an appeal independently - whether First-tier Tribunal having power to appoint a litigation friend"

Note

The AACR summary appeared on BAILII on 13/2/20 (it is not known whether the judgment had previously been published).

Full judgment: BAILII!

  • Litigation friend cases🔍

  • RH🔍
  • Secretary of State for Work and Pensions🔍

Published: 19/2/20

