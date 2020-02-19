Difference between revisions of "RH v SSWP (2018) UKUT 48 (AAC)"
Appointeeship, independent appeals, litigation friends AACR headnote: "Appointment to act - whether claimant with appointee precluded from bringing an appeal independently - whether First-tier Tribunal having power to appoint a litigation friend"
Note
The AACR summary appeared on BAILII on 13/2/20 (it is not known whether the judgment had previously been published).
Litigation friend cases
Rowland
19/2/20
