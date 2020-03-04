Difference between revisions of "RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course (London, 1/6/20, 2/6/20 and 3/6/20)"
This 3-day course is based near London Bridge station at the London Boroughs' training venue. It prepares AMHPs for re-approval as well as providing 18 hours' training to meet the annual Regulations requirement. Speakers: Rob Brown and Christine Hutchison. Cost £400 + VAT. Contact Rob Brown on robbrown@btinternet.com for further details and booking information.
