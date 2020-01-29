Difference between revisions of "QJ v A Local Authority (2020) EWCOP 7"

Capacity and nutrition/hydration QJ had capacity to decide about nutrition and hydration despite his reluctance to answer certain questions. He was in agreement with the care plan, which included (a) Fortisip; (b) weighing; (c) discharge to a care home; (d) no readmission to hospital if he refuses to accept food or water.



Essex

