Difference between revisions of "QJ v A Local Authority (2020) EWCOP 7"

Capacity and nutrition/hydration QJ had capacity to decide about nutrition and hydration despite his reluctance to answer certain questions. He was in agreement with the care plan, which included (a) Fortisip; (b) weighing; (c) discharge to a care home; (d) no readmission to hospital if he refuses to accept food or water.

This case has been summarised on page 3 of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 101, February 2020).

Full judgment: BAILII

Date: 29/1/20

Court: Court of Protection

Citation number(s):

