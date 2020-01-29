Difference between revisions of "QJ v A Local Authority (2020) EWCOP 7"
Capacity and nutrition/hydration QJ had capacity to decide about nutrition and hydration despite his reluctance to answer certain questions. He was in agreement with the care plan, which included (a) Fortisip; (b) weighing; (c) discharge to a care home; (d) no readmission to hospital if he refuses to accept food or water.
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Medical treatment cases🔍
Date: 29/1/20🔍
Court: Court of Protection🔍
Judge(s):
- Hayden🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
Published: 3/7/20 15:34
Cached: 2020-07-03 15:58:14