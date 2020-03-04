−

|Abstract=This document contains recommendations which were designed to provide a single reference point for NHS service providers to standardise smokefree policies on the use of e-cigarettes. This guidance states that e-cigarettes are not covered by smokefree legislation, that they are less harmful than smoking, and that 1 in 3 cigarettes smoked in England is by a person with a mental health condition. The headings are: (1) Summary; (2) Purpose of this advice; (3) Introduction; (4) The difference between smoking and vaping; (5) Current position of leading health organisations on e-cigarettes; (6) The evidence on quitting with e-cigarettes; (7) Recommendations for organisational policies; (8) Recommendations for care; (9) Next steps; (10) Other useful resources; (11) Case study

