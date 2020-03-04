Difference between revisions of "Public Health England, 'Using electronic cigarettes in NHS mental health organisations' (4/3/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Using electronic cigarettes in NHS mental health organisations |Author=Public Health England |Date=2020/03/04 |URL=https://www.gov.uk/government/publications...")
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
|Type=Health guidance
|Type=Health guidance
|Sentence=E-cigarette policy guidance
|Sentence=E-cigarette policy guidance
|−
|Abstract=This document contains recommendations which were designed to provide a single reference point for NHS service providers to standardise smokefree policies on the use of e-cigarettes. This guidance states that e-cigarettes are not covered by smokefree legislation, that they are less harmful than smoking, and that 1 in 3 cigarettes smoked in England is by a person with a mental health condition. The headings are: (1) Summary; (2) Purpose of this advice; (3) Introduction; (4) The difference between smoking and vaping; (5) Current position of leading health organisations on e-cigarettes; (6) The evidence on quitting with e-cigarettes; (7) Recommendations for organisational policies; (8) Recommendations for care; (9) Next steps; (10) Other useful resources; (11) Case study
|+
|Abstract=This document contains recommendations which were designed to provide a single reference point for NHS service providers to standardise smokefree policies on the use of e-cigarettes. This guidance states that e-cigarettes are not covered by smokefree legislation, that they are less harmful than smoking, and that 1 in 3 cigarettes smoked in England is by a person with a mental health condition. The headings are: (1) Summary; (2) Purpose of this advice; (3) Introduction; (4) The difference between smoking and vaping; (5) Current position of leading health organisations on e-cigarettes; (6) The evidence on quitting with e-cigarettes; (7) Recommendations for organisational policies; (8) Recommendations for care; (9) Next steps; (10) Other useful resources; (11) Case study
|Saved=Yes
|Saved=Yes
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/30 01:40:51 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/30 01:40:51 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 13:46, 30 March 2020
E-cigarette policy guidance This document contains recommendations which were designed to provide a single reference point for NHS service providers to standardise smokefree policies on the use of e-cigarettes. This guidance states that e-cigarettes are not covered by smokefree legislation, that they are less harmful than smoking, and that 1 in 3 cigarettes smoked in England is by a person with a mental health condition. The headings are: (1) Summary; (2) Purpose of this advice; (3) Introduction; (4) The difference between smoking and vaping; (5) Current position of leading health organisations on e-cigarettes; (6) The evidence on quitting with e-cigarettes; (7) Recommendations for organisational policies; (8) Recommendations for care; (9) Next steps; (10) Other useful resources; (11) Case study.