Difference between revisions of "Proposals for reform of civil litigation funding and costs in England and Wales"

"This consultation seeks views on implementing a package of Lord Justice Jackson's proposals for reforming conditional fee agreements and other aspects of civil litigation funding and costs."

Consultation page

Press release: Clarke unveils plans for radical reform of justice - 15/11/10

Consultation document


