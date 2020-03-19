Difference between revisions of "President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)"
Coronavirus Family Court guidance This guidance for all levels of the Family Court and in the High Court Family Division provides detailed guidance on remote hearings and states that "whilst the default position should be that, for the time being, all Family Court hearings should be undertaken remotely either via email, telephone, video or Skype, etc, where the requirements of fairness and justice require a court-based hearing, and it is safe to conduct one, then a court-based hearing should take place".