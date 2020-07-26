Difference between revisions of "Practice Direction: Statements and reports for MHRTs in Wales (October 2019)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Practice Direction: Statements and reports for MHRTs in Wales |Author=Kirby, Carolyn; Williams, Wyn; MHRT for Wales |Date=October 2019 |Type=Tribunal guidanc...")
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
|Author=Kirby, Carolyn; Williams, Wyn; MHRT for Wales
|Author=Kirby, Carolyn; Williams, Wyn; MHRT for Wales
|Date=October 2019
|Date=October 2019
|+
|Type=Tribunal guidance
|Type=Tribunal guidance
|Sentence=Welsh tribunal report PD
|Sentence=Welsh tribunal report PD
Latest revision as of 09:05, 26 July 2020
Welsh tribunal report PD This practice direction, which is based on and is similar to the English 2013 equivalent, sets out what is required of tribunal reports.
Date
The document is dated "October 2019" but the PDF on the Welsh website was created on 11/12/19 and last modified on 20/12/19.