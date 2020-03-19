−

|Abstract=This PD applies to all appeals and applications within the First-tier and Upper Tribunal, '''except''' in mental health cases. For the duration of the pilot period, initially six months: (1) a salaried tribunal judge may decide, having regard to urgency among other matters, may depart from the usual rules on panel composition; (2) in such cases, the tribunal may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist with its decision-making, provided the advice is recorded and disclosed to the parties.

