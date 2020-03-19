Difference between revisions of "Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal |Author=Ryder, Ernest; Senior President of Tribunals |Date=2020...")
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
|Type=Tribunal guidance; Coronavirus resource
|Type=Tribunal guidance; Coronavirus resource
|Sentence=Coronavirus tribunal composition (non-MH)
|Sentence=Coronavirus tribunal composition (non-MH)
|−
|Abstract=This PD applies to all appeals and applications within the First-tier and Upper Tribunal, '''except''' in mental health cases. For the duration of the pilot period, initially six months: (1) a salaried tribunal judge may decide, having regard to urgency among other matters, may depart from the usual rules on panel composition; (2) in such cases, the tribunal may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist with its decision-making, provided the advice is recorded and disclosed to the parties.
|+
|Abstract=This PD applies to all appeals and applications within the First-tier and Upper Tribunal, '''except''' in mental health cases. For the duration of the pilot period, initially six months: (1) a salaried tribunal judge may decide, having regard to urgency among other matters, may depart from the usual rules on panel composition; (2) in such cases, the tribunal may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist with its decision-making, provided the advice is recorded and disclosed to the parties.
|Saved=Yes
|Saved=Yes
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/20 04:11:55 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/20 04:11:55 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:16, 19 September 2020
Coronavirus tribunal composition (non-MH) This PD applies to all appeals and applications within the First-tier and Upper Tribunal, except in mental health cases. For the duration of the pilot period, initially six months: (1) a salaried tribunal judge may decide, having regard to urgency among other matters, may depart from the usual rules on panel composition; (2) in such cases, the tribunal may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist with its decision-making, provided the advice is recorded and disclosed to the parties. Superseded by Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 14/9/20).
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: URL†
Type: Tribunal guidance🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal
Author: Ryder, Ernest🔍 · Senior President of Tribunals🔍
Date: 19/3/20🔍
What links here: