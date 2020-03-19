Difference between revisions of "Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)"

Coronavirus tribunal composition (non-MH) This PD applies to all appeals and applications within the First-tier and Upper Tribunal, except in mental health cases. For the duration of the pilot period, initially six months: (1) a salaried tribunal judge may decide, having regard to urgency among other matters, may depart from the usual rules on panel composition; (2) in such cases, the tribunal may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist with its decision-making, provided the advice is recorded and disclosed to the parties.


Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal

Ryder, Ernest; Senior President of Tribunals

19/3/20

